2 teens, 12-year-old girl arrested for Gentilly carjacking, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested two teenagers and a 12-year-old girl for a carjacking in the Gentilly area.
The 25-year-old victim was approached by the suspects in the French Quarter area on Tuesday (Dec. 3) around 2 p.m. She agreed to give the girls a ride, police said in an initial report.
When the vehicle arrived at the destination, the suspects allegedly dragged the woman out of the vehicle.
The woman jumped on the hood of her vehicle, tying to stop the suspects. She was able to hang on for a few blocks before falling off.
Police said the suspects crashed into another vehicle and escaped but were later captured in the area.
No weapon was used in the carjacking, police said.
