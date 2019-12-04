Two men dead after two separate shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead overnight.
Police reported the first homicide just after midnight.
NOPD responded to calls of a shooting in the 2800 block of Almonaster Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The second shooting was reported by NOPD just before 3 a.m.
Officers responding to calls of a shooting in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street found a man shot at the location. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to determine suspects and motives in both shootings.
NOPD has not released the names of victims. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims’ names upon completion of an autopsy and family notification.
If anyone has any information about either of the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
