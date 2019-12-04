Victims recovering after fire in the Marigny consumed multiple buildings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A burnt grocery cart and debris is all that's left of an old shed near the Old Smith Tire Shop in the Marigny. It took an hour for 40 New Orleans firefighters to get the two-alarm fire under control.
"Everything I have is gone,” Pamela Kloss, fire victim, said. She was half asleep inside her home on the second floor when the fire started shortly after midnight.
She said she had no idea the building next door was on fire or how quickly it had spread until she heard her cat.
“My cat started acting really funny, running up and down the hallway. I thought she wanted food. so, I got irate and I got up and I came to the back of my apartment,” Kloss said.
Then, she noticed the shed was on fire.
“All of a sudden it just went up so fast. I mean, it just and then my house was catching on fire. Then all of the windows, I saw fire from my windows,” she said.
Kloss and her cat were able to get out.
The fire spread to the popular Melvin’s bar next door where Misty Simmons was working.
"I grabbed the one patron that was at the poker machine, because he was in the zone, ‘like we need to get outside now.’ By the time we got outside, the fire had moved from the entire tire shop into the top of our bar and into our house,” Simmons said.
The bar owner Scott Hoerner says he has complained to the city for three years about the abandoned shed.
“This part of the building had slowly collapsed over the last few years. nobody did anything about it. So, the city didn’t board it up. The owners didn’t board it up and now I’ve lost everything,” Hoerner said.
From a damaged roof to sanitation violations, there are dozens of violations on the property that goes back to 2015, according to the city’s code enforcement "blight status”.
“Within maybe 60 seconds, this building, and my house was also on fire,” Hoerner said.
He says the bar is a total loss, his employees are without a job and his neighbors are without a home. However, the victims are still thankful to be alive.
“No matter how much this feels like this right now. We’re here. We’re still alive.” Simmons said.
Kloss says today she’s counting her blessings and grateful for her cat.
“I thought she wanted food. She was running, running, meowing, meowing, she’s really want saved me because I didn’t know and apparently, she did,” she said.
