Williams, Days power LSU past New Orleans 90-54

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Both Emmitt Williams and Darius Days registered double-doubles to lead LSU to a 90-54 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday.
Williams finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season for the Tigers (6-2). Days recorded his fourth double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Williams and Days were a combined 13-of-20 shooting from the field.
Trendon Watford scored a season-high 18 points for LSU. Charles Manning Jr. finished with 13 points, while Javonte Smart added 12 points and eight assists.
Bryson Robinson was the leading scorer for UNO (3-5) with 18 points. Jaylen Key had 13 points and Troy Green scored 10 for the Privateers, who failed to hit 60 points for the third time this season.
LSU struggled for most of the first half. During a nine-minute span, Williams was the only player to score for the Tigers. A field goal by Ehren Freeman gave UNO its biggest lead of the first half at 26-20.
Over the final six minutes of the opening half, LSU outscored the Privateers 18-4. Four Tigers – Skylar Mays, Manning, Watford and Williams – were each responsible for four points during this stretch. A field goal by Williams in the final minute put LSU ahead 38-30 at halftime.
New Orleans came no closer than seven points after halftime. With their lead at 42-35, the Tigers went on a 16-5 run. Smart and Manning had three-point plays during that span. LSU scored 20 consecutive points later in the second half to go ahead 83-48.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers extended their home nonconference winning streak to 14 games. LSU has won five home games this season – all by a margin of at least nine points.
New Orleans: The Privateers remain winless against Division I opponents. UNO has been beaten on the road by Butler, SMU, Mississippi State, Hawaii and LSU by an average of 21.2 points.
UP NEXT
LSU will play host to a second straight Southland Conference opponent when it meets Northwestern State on Sunday.
New Orleans will take a break for semester exams before playing host to Williams Baptist College on Dec. 14.
