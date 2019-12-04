Woman clings to the hood of her car as young girls try to steal it

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, Caleb White pulled into his driveway and was unloading groceries when he says he noticed something wasn’t right across the street at Mandeville and Mirabeau Ave.
“I heard someone say help, and I stopped and looked over there to see what was going on. I said, are they just playing, and then I heard her scream help. I dropped my groceries and started running across the street. I turned my camera on really fast,” says Caleb White.
A woman became a carjacking victim. Police say the suspects were three young girls, 12, 13 and 16 years old. Refusing to let them take her car, the victim jumped on the hood.
“By the time I got there, they were pulling out. She was hanging on to the car, and they went flying up the street with her hanging on,” says White.
White says he stopped videoing on his cell phone so he could call 911 for the victim. While on the phone, White says he thought the worst.
“They hit the gas really hard. That’s what bothered me. They started going 45 to 50 miles per hour right away. They floored it, and they were trying to shaker off that car. I said, oh my GOD, they’re going to kill that woman,” says White.
Police say the woman hung on for blocks before falling off when the suspects struck another vehicle and took off running. Police say they caught the juveniles nearby. Neighbors are in disbelief.
“They’re kids. I mean, what goes through their minds. They’re not thinking,” says Whtie.
“I saw the end of the car going away with her. I was scared,” says Donna Rousseve.
Investigators say it all started when the girls asked the victim for a ride. Once at Mandeville and Mirabeau, they say the kids tried to take the woman’s keys and after a physical struggle, they took off with the victim on the hood.
