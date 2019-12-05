Big Fish Report: Red snapper season is open seven days a week for now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s quota for red snapper is unfilled for 20-19 so state officials declared the season open seven days a week until further notice.
The state has reopened Snapper season again and this time it’s open 7 days a week, not just weekends as in the past. This gives anglers opportunities they haven’t experienced in years.
The best part is that not only is the Red Snapper easy to catch, but there are also Mangrove snapper as well as Cobia and grouper found at the same rigs.
The extended red snapper season is worth getting excited about. Just a few miles outside of Chandeleur Island chain, the rigs in the between the island and the Mississippi River a stacked full of Snapper.
