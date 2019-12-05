City Council expected to vote on proposed jail expansion to house mentally ill inmates

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is expected to vote Thursday on whether to expand the capacity of the city jail to house mentally ill inmates.
Opponents of the plan, like the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition, are staging a sleep-out in Duncan Plaza across from City Hall. They say they want to expose Sheriff Marlin Gusman’s push for an expanded jail by making the temporary detention center permanent.
According to the City Planning Commission, the proposal from Sheriff Gusman would use buildings one and two of the Orleans Parish Justice Center’s TDC to house inmates suffering from mental disorders until the more permanent Phase III is complete.
The commission is recommending that council members deny his request saying the city jail is a neighboring building that is part of our shared public space and there are too many uncertainties.
They go on to say the request is motivated by a design issue that could be resolved by working with architects instead.
In a statement, Sheriff Gusman says, “The TDC will temporarily house 70 mental health inmates who are already in our custody but currently housed at Elayn Hunt in St. Gabriel.” He also adds, “The proposal does not expand the size of the jail and in fact will reduce the total number of inmates from what was contained in the 2011 Conditional Use ordinance.”
“We feel very strongly that the community requires social services rather than more jails and so we’re here to oppose Sheriff Gusman’s ordinance and ask the city council to turn it down the way the planning commission did a few weeks ago,” says David Brazil with the Orleans Parish Reform Coalition.
This is not the first time the Sheriff has pushed to house mentally ill inmates. He was denied the request to expand the jail back in 2015.
Protesters with the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition claim the sheriff is trying to repurpose the temporary detention center which was intended to be closed in 2017 and that the resources that the sheriff is trying to utilize are needed for social services, housing, transit and anything other than jails.
