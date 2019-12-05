Cold front to move into the area Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A weak cold front will move into the area late Friday. It will bring a chance for some spotty rain during the day but the amounts should be light. It will be a little cooler this weekend with highs mostly in the 60s. There could be extra clouds around and if that’s the case it may be just a bit cooler but not much.
Another brief warm-up arrives on Monday ahead of an even stronger cold front for the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs on Tuesday and last into the middle of next week.
