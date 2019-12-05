Covington food bank receives generous donation to assist families on the north shore

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Covingoton Food Bank receives a big donation right when it needed it the most.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered 40,000 pounds of food collected from across the region. That donation will help fill space in the food banks new headquarters in North Covington.
“This is coming from production farms around the United States and its overage and we’ve been looking locally for an organization that could take on this amount of food and this food bank is such a facility,” said Mike Dohm with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The food bank is 10,000 square feet which is more than double what it had in its old headquarters just around the corner.
The donation is expected to help feed more than 1,200 families through the holidays.
