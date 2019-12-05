FBI releases images of New Orleans downtown bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has released images of a man accused of robbing a bank in the downtown area of New Orleans.
Federal agents asked for help identifying a man who was captured on surveillance cameras at the Capital One Bank in the 300 blk. of Carondelet St.
On Wednesday (Dec. 4) around 3:15 p.m. a suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2” and approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, short hair, and a beard.
He was wearing a grey Nike running jacket with a black stripe across the chest, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and mirrored sunglasses, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.
The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.
