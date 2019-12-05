Man warns others during holiday season after being targeted by multiple scams

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man wants to warn others after he became the target of multiple scams. He said the scammers hounded him for weeks, promising money and prizes.
Jacob Krummel said he started getting calls a month ago.
The first call came from someone claiming to be from the Publishers Clearing House alerting him that he won $300,000.
"In order to claim my money, I'd have to go to a Family Dollar store, and get an iTunes gift card of $250, and then you call them back up, and you have to give them the number on the gift card," Krummel said.
He said they continued to call for two weeks.
"They had me the first two conversations. I was all excited like anybody else listening to it, and a good 30 minutes into the conversation, I said something ain't right here," Krummel said.
Krummel said the same person called back a week after -- this time, offering him money from the Government Grant Program.
"I got a $9,000 non-refundable government grant that I qualified for, but that kicker was you had to send them $400, and then once you send them the $400, then they would send you your money by FedEx," Krummel said.
Then again, Krummel said the same caller said he won a truck.
“As part of the Publishers Clearing House thing, you qualified for an F-150. Once I sent them the money, they were going to send me the paperwork in the mail, go to my local ford dealership of all places, and go pick up the auto, that it was ready,” Krummel said.
Krummel says he reported all the incidents to the Better Business Bureau.
“It used to be cash all the time, or either a money gram, but now they’re going to the iTunes cards. Of course they can sell those, and it’s not like that all the time. They switch up,” Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau said.
Albert said these scams aren't new.
"One of the guys, the scammers, acted like he was an attorney, and he said he came on very professionally, and he said you have been awarded $9,000 because you are a good citizen. You pay your bills, and we have heard that story so many times," Albert said.
She said the holiday season is the time of year to look out for scammers.
“That’s when scammers come out of the woodwork because they know that you’re ready to give and to accept money because this is more money that maybe you could save, and of course you’d have more money to give to your children and grandchildren,” Albert said.
