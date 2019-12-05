Mike Cooper announces transition team as he outlines priorities for St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In just over a month St. Tammany will have its first new parish president in eight years. Mike Cooper Thursday announced his transition team as he laid out his priorities for the next four years.
Cooper met with other north shore mayors three weeks after an overwhelming victory against long time incumbent Pat Brister.
“I was surprised by the size of the margin," said Cooper. I think the citizens were looking for a change."
Cooper named a 20 member transition team to help him map out his vision for one the state’s most affluent parishes.
One member of his transition team comes from the St. Tammany Levee Authority and Cooper says flood control will be a big priority.
“That was a major concern in Slidell there has to be a better connection between the state and those threatened and Slidell,” said Cooper.
Cooper is also opposed to the new Medline project near Covington.
“I believe the property is not an appropriate use,” Cooper said.
He said he stands with outgoing president Pat Brister who said she would veto the project.
After winning the parish presidency with 61 percent of the vote, cooper says the parish’s future looks good.
“This is a beautiful parish and prosperous. We’ve got address growing pains and I plan to do so,” Cooper said.
The S.t Tammany Parish Council will meet Thursday night on the Medline warehouse proposal.
Cooper will be sworn in as parish president on Jan. 13.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.