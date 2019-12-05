New Orleans council votes to allow mentally ill inmates to be housed in temporary detention center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council approved a proposal Thursday to house 70 inmates who suffer from mental health conditions in the temporary detention center.
Sheriff Marlin Gusman says his plan won’t expand the jail, but some advocacy groups oppose it and say the detention cetner should be shut down .
The proposal passed unanimously despite a very energetic crowd inside the city council meeting Thursday. Many with the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition was on hand to speak out against Sheriff Gusman’s proposal.
Those who stepped up to the podium worry the inmate population will grow with proposals like this one.
They say those who struggle with mental illness should not be incarecerated, but be offered service and resources to get better.
Councilmember Jay Banks addressed those in the audience before public comment began assuring advocates this would not increase the inmate population.
He says he proposed an amendment to reduce the inmate capacity limit by 188, down to 1,250 inmates at the Orleans Justice Center.
According to the City Planning Commission, the proposal from Gusman would use buildings from the temporary detention center to house inmates who are suffering from mental disorders until the more permanent jail facility is complete, which is currently in the planning stages.
It would be 70 inmates with mental health issues who are in custody, but housed at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Garbiel.
Opponents to the proposal say there needs to be more consideration for the people they’re locking up.
The City Planning Commission recommended council members deny the request saying the city jail is a neighborhood building that is part of the shared public space and there are too many uncertainties.
