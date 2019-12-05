Property owners turn to mixed-use for shopping mall redevelopments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders are banking on a big development project at Clearview Mall. The property owner debuted plans to revamp the shopping center into a mixed-use facility and it won’t be the only.
“Yes, I do shop online but I am an old-school mall shopper,” Breion Gray said.
Gray is at Elmwood for some old-fashioned holiday shopping.
“I think it’s best to come outside and get some fresh air, meet new people and just come out in the area as opposed to shopping online just sitting at home,” Gray said.
Yet, some Jefferson Parish leaders say shoppers like Gray are becoming less and less common.
“The new shopper wants to go in the store and come right out if they have to. They don’t have time to walk around the mall and take their time,” explained outgoing Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.
Yenni says, when he first entered office, it seemed like traditional shopping malls were dying.
“Avondale was still shuttered. No development. Nothing happened there. Our shopping malls were okay. Nothing great that I could see happening,” Yenni recalled.
That is why he says new shopping mall redevelopment projects are so exciting to see.
“I say Jefferson Parish is finally catching up with some of the other areas around the country,” Yenni said.
Yenni is referring to projects like the one set to totally transform Clearview Mall.
“We’ll have a variety of uses and that’s kind of been our goal since we started us really trying to nail the use mix and have it be all complimentary and work and move away from the traditional malls,” property owner Thomas Richards said.
There is a similar project in the works for Elmwood that debuted earlier this year. The design plans indicate a community-centric approach in combining work and play.
“We’ve seen a lot of vacant properties. This is the key to that,” said Parish President-Elect Cynthia Lee Sheng.
Sheng says these types of developments are exactly what Jefferson needs.
“This is the private sector and ownership willing to reinvest in these types of projects, bringing the live, work, play, the town center, the sense of place, the sense of community,” Sheng explained.
Shoppers we spoke to say, they’re open to the concept and optimistic it will work to encourage growth.
“I think it just matters about how they go about it,” Clearview shopper Jonathan Preston said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.