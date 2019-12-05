RTA to hire new charter ferry company to provide service between Algiers and Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The ferry chartering passengers between Algiers and Canal Street could soon be back up and running after 67 days with no service.
Leaders with the Regional Transit Authority announced Thursday they’ll have a special meeting to discuss emergency hiring of a new charter Ferry company. They’re expecting to approve it and, if they do, the ferry between Algiers and Canal Street could resume operations in a week.
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno weighed in saying the company they’d been using, Transdev, should return the millions the city paid them for failing to get new boats going.
Right now, the old boats need maintenance and many cannot pass inspection.
Two newer boats have not passed inspection.
