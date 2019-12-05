Shelby: Nice Weekend Ahead

Another nice day is on tap with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s on Friday ahead of a cold front that will spark up a few showers during the day.
Temperatures will cool back into the 60s for the weekend which is typical for early December. The weekend also looks dry with some clouds around.
A much stronger front is likely to move into the region next Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 50s for the middle of next week. Light freezes will again be possible north and west of the lake.
