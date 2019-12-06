Bruce: Spotty Showers Today Gives Way To A Dry Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Spotty midday and evening showers accompany a weak front that moves through late evening tonight.
Not a washout with many dry hours as rain chances today will be spotty in nature and any rain that does fall will not be all that heavy. About a 30% coverage can be expected as these passing showers develop throughout the day on your Friday. Highs will rebound nicely into the 70s after a cool start to the morning.
Later tonight a weak cold fronts sweeps through putting an end to any leftover rain and we turn slightly cooler. This weekend clouds may linger from time to time but overall the weekend looks dry and cool. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
Our next strong cold front doesn’t look to arrive until early next week.
