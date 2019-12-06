Engineers work to come up with plan to shore up collapsed Hard Rock building

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says engineers are in the planning process to shore up the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel building.
It’s the first step in the process to take down the building in pieces instead of imploding it.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Fire Chief Tim McConnell say they feel much better about a plan to take the building down that way instead of an implosion.
Engineers both local and national are in are in New Orleans Friday. The City says they have a plan that should be finalized by next Monday or Tuesday to pick the building apart piece by piece.
Before that can happen though, Chief McConnell says the building itself has to be stabilized. He says they have identified where the shoring materials are located and they will shore up the building first and then start the next phase. All of it though must be approved by the City of New Orleans.
“Then they’ll shore that entire building up and basically it’s being stabilized and shored up not with its own components. But with the shoring system, it will ensue that it will not collapse as people go in and start tearing it down and when we get to the part where it’s safe, the first thing before it gets torn down is to get the victims out of there,” says McConnell.
Chief McConnell says they have met with the victims’ families and it will be the city’s goal to get the victims out of the building during this process.
