LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship game
The LSU Tigers have made it to Atlanta for this year's SEC Championship Game (Source: KSLA)
By Mykal Vincent | December 6, 2019 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:49 AM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers arrived in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 ahead of the SEC Championship game.

The Tigers flew out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 5 p.m.

No. 2* LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will face No. 4* Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) in the SEC championship game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

*Denotes College Football Playoff Ranking

