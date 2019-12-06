LSU hits the practice field in Atlanta on the eve of the SEC Championship

ATLANTA, La. (WVUE) - LSU got the opportunity to feel out the stadium this afternoon before the “Big One” tomorrow. It was laid back and quiet today, but on Saturday that won’t be the case going against Georgia.
“I do believe we’ll have a great crowd. I do believe our guys are treating this as an away game. I believe we have crowd noise all week. I think, when you see tomorrow, it will be electric on both sides. I talked to Commissioner Sankey, and he told me it’s the loudest game he’s ever been in because there’s always cheering on both sides. So I think it’s great,” said Ed Orgeron.
There’s a ton of hype surrounding this contest, but that hasn’t phased Joe Burrow at all.
“I want to give you an example. Derek Ponamsky, who does a tremendous job for us, told me last night that Joe’s mama and daddy was calling him, and he wouldn’t answer the phone. I wanted to know what’s going on. Well, Joe’s phone broke, and the mom and dad said, we’re going to get you one. He said, I don’t need a phone. I got a game to play this week. So that goes to show you the focus and the leadership of that young man and what he’s done. So I think he’s fine. He wants to win. That’s his biggest attribute,” said Orgeron.
It’ll be a busy December for Burrow. After the SEC Championship he’ll head next weekend to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. And the Tigers hope, he’ll also be starring in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the end of the month.
