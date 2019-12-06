Neighbors save woman as firefighters put out 2-alarm fire in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters saved two people from a house fire near the Marigny area.
The fire started around 2 p.m. in the 1200 blk. of Kerlerec St.
When the first NOFD Company arrived on the scene they found a two-story, wood-framed house with heavy smoke and flames from the front of the structure.
Firefighters struck a second alarm as the heat spread fire to the neighboring home.
An elderly woman was in the home when she noticed the fire and was assisted by neighbors to escape without injury before firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire crews forced entry to extinguish the neighboring home at 1214 Kerlerec Street which sustained minor damage to the exterior wall and attic.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at the scene as firefighters extinguished the flames.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of this fire is under investigation.
