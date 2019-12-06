New Orleans police investigate 2 seperate fatal shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Thursday night (Dec. 5).
One person was shot in Gentilly in the 1300 blk. of Prentiss Ave. Officers responded to that area around 7:52 p.m.
The victim was shot in the face and later died at the hospital.
Another person was killed earlier in the evening in the 14000 blk. of Michoud Blvd. Police did not release any other details about that homicide.
If you know anything about either of these shootings, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
