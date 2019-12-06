Record high set. Cooler Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and warm west winds propelled temperatures into the 80s for parts of the area on Friday. New Orleans International hit a high of 83 breaking the old record of 82 set in 2013.
A cold front will move through overnight and temperatures on Saturday will be 15-20 degrees cooler. Highs will return to normal for early December which are in the 60s.
The weekend will be dry but there will also be some cloudy periods at times.
Another warm-up is coming on Monday ahead of an even stronger cold front next Tuesday.
