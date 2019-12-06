Section 642: Violinist absoulutely crushes Saints anthem ‘Choppa Style'

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I don’t even know where to begin. This dude makes me want to get married just so he can play at my wedding.
Dominique Hammons, a classically trained violinist, was playing a wedding in Texas. But this guy brought that Who Dat flavor, bruh.
I won’t ask you to keep scrolling, just watch his take on “Choppa Style”:
The video has more than a million views. The cousin of the groom, Marcus Pratt, shot the video. He said it was held in Houston on Sunday at the Heights Villa. He appreciates the Saints.
PRO TIP: If you get married during Saints season, do it during a bye week or when they play a weekday game
Shout out to Mr. Pratt:
The Saints play the 49ers (in what might be a preview of the NFC Championship) on Sunday. You can watch that game at noon on FOX.
Also, do me a favor ... Subscribe to the Overtime podcast - rate and review. And download the Final Play app.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.