2 children injured in Mandeville hit and run; suspect on the loose

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two kids injured. One of them is in critical condition.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 6) deputies were dispatched to the area of Beau Chene Drive and Oak Drive, in the Beau Chene subdivision in Mandeville in reference to a crash involving an SUV and bicycle with the two victims.
The vehicle struck the kids who were riding together on a single bicycle. A 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported to a local-area hospital.
The 13-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries and the 6-year-old was airlifted to a Southshore hospital in critical condition, deputies said.
STPSO deputies are canvassing the area in an effort to locate the SUV and its driver.
The vehicle has been described as a dark-colored SUV being operated by a young white male.
Evidence recovered from the scene indicates the SUV sustained damage to the front passenger side and possibly the front bumper.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the STSPO at (985)898-2338.
