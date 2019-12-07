Deputies: Woman used fake lease to move into Arizona home

An Arizona woman is facing charges after authorities said she faked a lease agreement and moved into a home without the homeowner's permission.
KPHO-TV reports Stephanie Heinrich was arrested last month after Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies found her moving into a home without permission.
Deputies say they found the 45-year-old Heinrich and her boyfriend unloading a moving truck outside a Prescott, Arizona, home. Heinrich showed deputies an 11-year lease agreement.
After deputies got a search warrant, Heinrich admitted that she forged and downloaded all of the forms off of the internet because she didn’t want her boyfriend to know they were in financial trouble.
She was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on fraud charges and ordered held on a $75,000 bond.
It was not known if she had an attorney.