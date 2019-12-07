Destrehan advances to Class 5A Championship game with win over Haughton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Destrehan’s winning streak extends to seven games with a convincing Class 5A semifinals win over Haughton, 27-17. Senior running back Kyle Edwards scored three touchdowns on the night with the fourth coming from a Damarious Jackson-Quincy Brown connection.
“This is amazing,” Wildcats coach Stephen Robicheaux said after the game. “I’m so happy for these kids. It’s never about us but these have gone through a lot, been through a lot of adversity but they stayed with the program, they stayed with Destrehan High School, they did everything they had to do to be successful and here we are going to the Superdome.”
The Wildcats will face Acadiana in the final, the same school that eliminated them in their last trip to the dome in 2014.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.