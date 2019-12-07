Easton, Karr set to square off once again in Class 4A championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
As if it was destiny, local football powerhouses Warren Easton and Edna Karr will once again battle for the Class 4A state title.
For each, it took road wins to get back to the dome. The Eagles traveled north of the lake where they knocked off the top seed Lakeshore, 64-55. The 20th-seeded Easton ran for more than 400 yards on the night behind a huge game from running back Ashaad Clayton.
Meanwhile, Karr hit the road to north Louisiana to face the two-seed Neville. The Tigers were quick out of the gate and raced to a 14-0 lead, but the Cougars fought back and trailed by just one, 21-20, at halftime.
The second half belonged to Karr, as they went on to win 40-21. The Cougars scored 33 unanswered when it was all said and done, proving once again how dominant the program is.
Next weekend, Karr will chase a fourth straight title while Easton looks for revenge from last year’s Class 4A championship game where the Cougars won, 28-20.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.