GAME UPDATES: LSU vs. Georgia - SEC championship

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU will face the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 7 in the Tigers’ first SEC championship since 2011.
No. 1 LSU won the SEC West, finishing the regular season 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the SEC, winning the SEC West. No. 4 Georgia won the SEC East division, finishing the regular season 11-1, 7-1 SEC.
The Bulldogs’ lone loss was to the unranked South Carolin Gamecocks 20-7 in overtime at home in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 12.
Georgia has appeared in the last two SEC Championship games; losing to Alabama in 2018 and defeating Auburn in 2017.
The game will mark the fourth time LSU and Georgia have met in the SEC championship game.
The last SEC Championship matchup between the two teams was in 2011 when the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 42-10.
LSU and Georgia last met on Oct. 13, 2018. The then ranked No. 7 Bulldogs fell to the No. 6 Tigers 36-16 in Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game will be televised by CBS and can be streamed with a subscription to the CBS All Acess app.
