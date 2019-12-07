Hinson leads balanced effort in Ole Miss victory

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 23 points and Mississippi placed five
players in double figures Saturday as the Rebels defeated CSU Bakersfield
83-67.
Breein Tyree scored 20 points, Devontae Shuler added 15 and KJ
Buffen and Khadim Sy had 10 points apiece for the Rebels (6-3). Ole Miss
shot 26 of 45 (58 percent) from the field, including 7 of 18 (39%) from
3-point distance.
Taze Moore led CSU Bakersfield (4-7) with 17 points while Czar Perry and
Shawn Stith added 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Roadrunners trailed
40-37 at halftime and stayed within striking distance until a 13-3 Ole
Miss run in the final four minutes settled the issue.
BIG PICTURE
CSU Bakersfield: The Roadrunners will be road-tested when Western Athletic
Conference play begins in January. This loss opened a five-game set in 22
days, with only one home date. CSU Bakersfield survived a 15-2 deficit in
the opening four minutes and Stith finished 4 of 4 from the field and 7 of
10 from the free throw line.
Ole Miss: The win could not have come at a better time after losing three
of the four previous games. A few hiccups were expected from an athletic
team that features only one senior, Tyree, in a prominent role. The
balanced scoring effort was complemented by a game-high seven rebounds
from Sy and six assists apiece from Tyree and Shuler.
STANDING OVATION EJECTION
CSU Bakersfield coach Rod Barnes coached Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 of the
2001 NCAA Tournament after a distinguished career as a Rebels point guard.
After a warm ovation from the home crowd during pregame introductions,
Barnes received an extended standing ovation as he left the court after
being ejected for protesting a technical foul with 12:30 remaining.
UP NEXT
CSU Bakersfield: Visits Idaho on Saturday.
Ole Miss: Hosts Middle Tennessee State, formerly coached by Kermit Davis,
on Saturday.