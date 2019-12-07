People working at the N.O. area naval base react to deadly shootings on other bases this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Several thousand military and defense department personnel, contractors and civilians work at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans located on the west bank in the Belle Chasse Community and word about the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola spread fast on Friday (Dec. 6).
A federal employee assigned to the New Orleans area Navy base who did not want to be identified said they get regular training in the event there is a shooting incident.
"We get active shooter training sometimes, I have had it twice this month already, so we get a lot of training,” said the worker.
Capt. Tony Scarpino, Commanding Officer at Naval Air Station New Orleans, posted a message to those working and living on the base.
“In light of recent events aboard naval facilities in Pearl Harbor and Pensacola, the NAS JRB New Orleans Commanding Officer wishes to assure all personnel that the NAS JRB New Orleans Security forces remain ever vigilant,” reads the message.
The federal worker interviewed for this story also said that some of the people now based in Pensacola and Pearl Harbor were previously at Naval Air Station New Orleans.
"So, we just called to check on them to make sure they're okay,” said the worker.
Dozens of homes line streets running alongside Naval Air Station New Orleans. Some are occupied by military personnel, others by civilians like Jayson Camus.
"I take kind of comfort knowing I'm close to the base in a way, but then knowing that, that could also be a target to an extent, you know, so I'm kind of both ways on it,” said Camus.
Camus has lived next to the base for five years and recent shootings on Navy bases elsewhere remind him that gun violence can happen even at secure establishments.
"It has occurred to me and my son, him playing in the yard, I do worry about it sometimes, especially when you see it in the news every day,” stated Camus.
During the afternoon, there were long lines of vehicles on Highway 23 in Belle Chasse that were attempting to turn into the naval base’s entrance which leads to a security checkpoint.
"As far as when it's taking a long time to get on the base and they're checking, they're just making sure and they do that often,” said the federal employee.
Because not even military bases are immune to danger.
"It’s just wrong, nobody should be targeted for anything,” said Camus.
