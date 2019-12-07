Rummel wins Division I state championship over Catholic, 14-10

Rummel do-it-all senior Donovan Kaufman runs in the open field during a kickoff return touchdown (Source: WAFB)
By Sean Fazende | December 6, 2019 at 11:21 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In an epic thriller at Yulman Stadium, Archbishop Rummel defeated Catholic, 14-10, to win the state championship in Division one. Donovan Kaufman was named Most Outstanding Player after leading the Raiders with a rushing touchdown, a fumble recovery, kickoff return for a touchdown and the game-sealing interception.

Rummel defeats Catholic in the Division l finals.

The Bears took the lead late the fourth quarter, 10-7 when Jackson Thomas connected with Joshua Parker for a 43-yard touchdown. The lead didn’t last long as Kaufman took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for the go-ahead score. On the following drive, Kaufman picked off Thomas’ pass to seal the victory.

This is the Raiders first state title since 2014.

