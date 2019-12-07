S&WB expands boil water advisory during repair of broken water main

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board officials have expanded the boil water advisory for residents Uptown while crews work to repair a broken water main near Tulane University.
The boil water advisory has been expanded to South Claiborne, Hickory Street, South Carrollton Avenue and both sides of Audubon Boulevard. Tulane University and Yulman Stadium are not included in the boil water advisory.
Many people living outside of the original boundaries of the boil water advisory began experiencing low or no water pressure Friday night. Crews working to repair the broken water main later discovered that a valve had also broken.
After crews shut of other nearby valves, the area for the boil water advisory was expanded.
Residents in these areas are urged not to drink, cook or clean with tap water until the advisory is lifted. Those with compromised immune systems should also avoid bathing, washing their hands or showering.
S&WB will lift the advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health says the water is safe for use.
Officials hope that repairs to the water main and valve will be complete within the next 24-36 hours.
