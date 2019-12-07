Teen shot in New Orleans East apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a teen was injured after a shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex Friday.
Police responded to an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Martin Drive around 7:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the 16-year-old male heard gunshots and fled to the rear of the apartment complex. He was then struck in the back.
EMS transported the teen to University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
