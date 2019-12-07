Zack: Cooler with clouds around this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The good news for the weekend is it will be feeling more like December as cooler air moves in behind a departing cold front. The bad news is we may hold on to cloud cover over the course of this weekend.
Expect a cloudy, cool start to your Saturday as temperatures begin the day in the 50s with us only warming into the middle 60s for afternoon highs. That’s a good twenty degrees cooler than the 80s we saw on Friday. It will take some time but the clouds will break by late afternoon leading to some sun later in the day.
We do it all over again on Sunday as there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the upper 60s. It will make for a very comfortable tailgate forecast for the Saints or any outdoor activities you may have. Get out and enjoy!
Next week we will be tracking a much stronger front moving in on Tuesday. This will bring our next chance for rain and also lead us into a chilly, dreary pattern come mid to late next week.
