The Extra Point Week 14: Proceed with caution

Seattle running back Chris Carson. If you watched Monday night’s game against Minnesota, it definitely felt like Rashaad Penny was cutting into Carson’s upside. What hurt most was the goal line snaps that Carson wasn’t on the field for after he scored the game’s first touchdown. However, he and his role are just fine. Carson still carried the ball 23 times to Penny’s 15, and averaged nearly four and a half yards per run. Have no fear going forward. Even if Penny does get 10 or so carries, Carson is still the top dog, especially to close games.