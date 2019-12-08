Hundreds of kids received gifts today for the “Toys for Tots” giveaway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of kids received gifts today at the Rosenwald center as part of the “Toys for Tots” giveaway.
Members of the fox 8 team, iHeart Radio, and the US Marine Corp were out this morning helping to distribute gifts.
“I’ve actually been on the receiving end of toys for tots when I was little. So it’s something I actually did want to be a part of and something that I knew coming into the marine corp that I actually wanted to be involved in," CPL. Kane Morales said.
Organizers say the giveaway in New Orleans has grown significantly over the past five years. Tpday, they expected more than 15-hundred kids.
