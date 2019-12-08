Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-TWO-DEAD-EXPOSURE-SUSPECTED
Sheriff's office: Exposure suspected in couple's deaths
ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say exposure is suspected in the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found in snow along a road near a rural Arizona home. The medical examiner will determine cause of death of 74-year-old Richard Alexander and 79-year-old Elizabeth Alexander who were found Friday near the small community of Ash Fork. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the couple's car was found along Old Route 66. The office said it's possible snow kept the bodies from view for an unknown period of time. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says the area likely received about 12 inches of snow during a storm that hit the region at the end of November.
TONTO CREEK DROWNING
Body of man who drowned in creek found; 4th to die there
GILA, Az. (AP) — The Arizona Republic reports that divers Saturday recovered the body of the fourth person to die in Tonto Creek in just over a week. The body was identified as that of Robert George Petitte, 69. The Gila County Sheriff's Office says Petitte's body was found on an island about 200 yards away from where the creek swept his vehicle away. Petitte was crossing the creek at Tonto Creek Shores in Gisela. Sheriff’s deputies think the man attempted to get out of his car when the rushing water swept him away.
TWIN KILLED-TWIN ARRESTED
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of his twin brother
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 27-year-old Phoenix man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his twin bother. A Police Department statement released Saturday said Christian Piedra was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Friday evening killing of Bryan Piedra during a “domestic violence dispute” in their apartment. The arrested brother remained jail Saturday while awaiting an initial court appearance. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations.
INVASIVE SNAIL-FISH HATCHERY
Mud snail halts trout deliveries from Arizona fish hatchery
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has halted trout deliveries from a hatchery near Cornville after finding invasive mud snails during a routine survey. The department has been buying fish from out-of-state vendors to ensure trout are stocked as scheduled. Officials say wildlife might have brought New Zealand mud snails from Oak Creek to the Page Springs Fish Hatchery. The mud snails reproduce quickly and can disrupt the food chain.
NAVAJO-LAND PURCHASE
Navajo Gaming purchases Flagstaff restaurant, nearby land
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has purchased a $5.2 million plot of land in northern Arizona that could develop into a casino or gaming facility aimed at increasing business and drawing people to other Navajo property. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announced its 14-acre purchase including Horseman Lodge Steakhouse intended to direct more restaurant businesses and passersby to the Navajo Nation, especially at Twin Arrows Casino Resort east of Flagstaff. Navajo Gaming officials say there are no immediate plans to build a casino or gaming facility on the property, which would require land status changes approved by federal and state agencies.
DISBARRED IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY CONVICTED
Prosecutor: Former immigration attorney, husband convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a disbarred Arizona immigration lawyer and her husband each face up to five years in prison when sentenced on convictions for conspiring to commit acts that included forging the signature of a court clerk. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Sullivan said Saturday that a jury in Tucson returned verdicts late Friday against disbarred attorney Marivel Cantu-Madril and attorney Richard A. Madril, Cantu-Madril's husband. Sullivan said Cantu-Madril was convicted of conspiracy plus counts of forgery and possession of false seals of government agencies but acquitted of mail fraud while Madril was convicted of conspiracy, the only charge against him. Attorneys for Cantu-Madril and Madril did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.
TUCSON-SCOOTER COMPLAINTS
Tucson presses for fixes to residents' gripes about scooters
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson officials are calling on the two e-scooter companies operating in the city to fix problems reported by neighborhood groups. There have been complaints about scooters blocking sidewalks and alleys amid a lack of enforcement since the city launched a six-month pilot program in September. The Arizona Daily Star reports that nearly 30,000 people used e-scooters provided by Razor and Bird for over 120,000 rides. City Council members have refused to go along with one member's call to end the program immediately. However, the council gave the companies and city transportation officials 30 days to come up with a plan to solve the issues.
CHILDREN SWEPT AWAY-SEARCH
Search for girl in rural Arizona creek enters 2nd week
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are still hoping to find a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek. Gila County Sheriff's officials say searchers will resume using boats and drones Saturday in Tonto Basin in their recovery effort of Willa Rawlings. Divers will focus on a levee system in the creek. The girl has been missing for eight days. The girl was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek. Two 5-year-old boys died.