Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES
Changes sought to Mississippi law on college trustees
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A college president and supervisors in a northeast Mississippi county want changes to a law that revised how trustees are appointed for community colleges. The Daily Corinthian reports that Alcorn County supervisors are unhappy with a law passed by the 2019 Legislature that attempted to remove county school superintendents from community college boards of trustees. Attorney General Jim Hood's office in a June opinion advised that the law was defective and that no changes were required. The law could be interpreted to say that community colleges with two trustees per county must reduce them to one.
CHILD DROWNING-NEGLECT CHARGES
Mother, grandmother face neglect charges in girl's drowning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a child who drowned in a Mississippi pond have been indicted on charges of child neglect. Mother Britney Darnell Brooks and grandmother Tammy Brooks are both charged with acts of child neglect on Sept. 2. That's the day 5-year-old Annabelle Bush was found dead in Lowndes County. The Commercial Dispatch reports Britney Brooks faces four additional charges of child neglect for prior incidents. She and boyfriend Alejandro Trejo Martinez were arrested in July. Deputies at that time found four children, including Annabelle Bush, living in what deputies described as “deplorable” conditions.
BC-MS-DISASTER DECLARATION-MISSISSIPPI
Disaster declaration for Mississippi areas in Oct. 26 storms
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Mississippi affected by severe weather that hit in late October. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker's office says Trump approved Gov. Phil Bryant's request for the declaration Friday. That came a day after the entire Mississippi congressional delegation requested the declaration in a letter to Trump. The declaration makes available federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts following the straight-line winds and flooding of Oct. 26. Affected counties include: Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.
SAWMILL DEATH
Wood mill worker dies from trauma as machinery breaks apart
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A coroner says a worker at a north Mississippi plywood mill died after a piece of machinery malfunctioned. Brandon Foster was killed Tuesday at Winston Plywood & Veneer in Louisville. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory tells WTVA-TV that the The 21-year-old died from massive head trauma and fractures to the face and neck. Gregory had initially described the fatal incident as an explosion. Thursday, he said the chipper came apart. The state medical examiner's office is conducting more tests.
OLE MISS-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Board approves 1 step in moving Ole Miss Confederate statue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state board has approved the University of Mississippi's plan to move a Confederate monument away from a central spot on the Oxford campus The proposed site is a Confederate cemetery that's still on campus but is off the beaten path. Friday's vote by Department of Archives and History trustees was the first of two approvals needed. The other is from the state College Board, and its next meeting is in mid-January. Ole Miss has tried for a generation to distance itself from Old South images. Student government leaders asked in March for the university to move the Confederate monument.
MISSISSIPPI-BODY IN BASEMENT
Charges dropped against homeowner in Mississippi boy's death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have dropped neglect charges against the owner of a home where a 5-year-old boy was found dead in September. Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says there was not evidence to support charging Alicia Thames with contributing to the neglect of a minor. The body of Jakie Toole was found wrapped in a bag in Thames' basement, where his caregiver Celeste Louise Smith had been living. Smith directed police to the body and is charged with capital murder. Smith also cared for another child. Their mother, Teasia Warren, is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.