LSU claims No. 1 ranking in College Football Playoff

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee after crushing Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC championship game.
The Tigers (13-0) will face Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 28.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will address the media later in the day about making the playoff.
No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
LSU remains No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also hold the top spot in the Coaches Poll.
