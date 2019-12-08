Man shot in the head in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 8, 2019 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 2:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the shooting around 2:15 p.m

Officers responding to the scene found a man shot near the intersection of East Laverne Street and Pines Boulevard. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

