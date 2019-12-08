Niners lead Saints in high-scoring first half

Niners lead Saints in high-scoring first half
Drew Brees accounted for 4 TD's in the first half.
By Garland Gillen | December 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 1:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes, and ran for another score, but that still wasn’t enough to take the lead at half. The Niners outscored the Black and Gold, 28-27, at the break.

Brees connected with Jared Cook twice in the first quarter. The touchdowns covered 38 and 26 yards. Cook would leave the contest after taking a shot to the head on the second TD reception.

Josh Hill’s 3-yard TD reception accounted for the third touchdown thrown by Brees. No. 9 scored on a 1-yard run to close out the Saints scoring in the first half.

Not to be oudone, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw 2 TD passes in the first half.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.