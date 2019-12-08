Niners lead Saints in high-scoring first half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes, and ran for another score, but that still wasn’t enough to take the lead at half. The Niners outscored the Black and Gold, 28-27, at the break.
Brees connected with Jared Cook twice in the first quarter. The touchdowns covered 38 and 26 yards. Cook would leave the contest after taking a shot to the head on the second TD reception.
Josh Hill’s 3-yard TD reception accounted for the third touchdown thrown by Brees. No. 9 scored on a 1-yard run to close out the Saints scoring in the first half.
Not to be oudone, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw 2 TD passes in the first half.
