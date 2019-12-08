NOPD: Man shot while riding bike in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was shot while riding his bike in the Seventh Ward Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was riding his bike near the intersection of Urquhart Street and Frenchmen Street just after 11 a.m. when someone began shooting at him. He was struck multiple times and fled to a relative’s home nearby to call for help.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
