NOPD: Victim shot while fighting back against armed robber

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning after fighting back against an armed robber.
According to police, the 29-year-old victim was inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prytania Street around 5:40 a.m. when the suspect opened the door. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect and during the struggle the victim was shot in the leg.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and the victim managed to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
