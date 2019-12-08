SEC CHAMPS: No. 2 LSU crushes No. 4 Georgia in SEC championship game

LSU received the opening kickoff of the second half. Specialist and fullback Tory Carter was ejected after being called for targeting on the kickoff. The Tigers put together a nice drive but again couldn’t cross the goalline and they settled for a 28-yard field goal from York to make it 20-3. Later, Georgia got pressure on Burrow but he was able to elude defenders and heaved the ball, while on the run, to a wide open Justin Jefferson, who then ran after the catch to net a gain of 71 yards. Two plays later, Burrow hooked up with Marshall again on a four-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 27-3 with a little more than 2:00 left in the third quarter. On Georgia’s first play of the next drive, Stingley got his second interception of the game to set the Tigers up in the red zone. Three plays after the pick, it was Burrow to Jefferson for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 with less than 1:00 left in the third.