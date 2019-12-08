Terron Armstead active for Saints matchup against 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints left tackle Terron Armstead has been listed as active for the Saints’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Armstead had been out nursing an ankle injury.
Players who are out this week are linebackers Kiko Alonso who is out with an injury to his thigh and A.J. Klein who is out with a knee injury. This week, the Saints brought back Manti Te’o to fill in for Alonso and Klein.
Despite being limited in practice all week, full back Zack Line is out as well along with Andreus Peat who will be out for a fourth straight week.
Other Saints inactives also include offensive lineman Will Clapp and in the secondary Patrick Robinson and Saquan Hampton.
