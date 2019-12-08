This Date in History: 2017 Snow Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Snow doesn’t happen often in South Louisiana but it hasn’t been that long since our last snow day. Two years in fact.
On December 8, 2017 multiple inches of snow fell along the I-10 corridor starting near Lake Charles and continuing across the Baton Rouge area. The band of snow then positioned itself from the River parishes extending to much of the North Shore.
Snow totals ranged from just a dusting in some locations to nearly 6 inches in portions of Tangipahoa Parish.
A few flakes were even reported in metro New Orleans.
