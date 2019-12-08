Uptown water main repaired, crews working to restore water supply and pressure

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The 30-inch main break at South Johnson Street has been repaired, according to Sewerage and Water Board officials.
Crews are currently working to restore water supply and pressure.
If residents are still without water, the SW&B encourages you to let them know by calling 52-WATER.
The boil water advisory expanded to South Claiborne, Hickory Street, South Carrollton Avenue and both sides of Audubon Boulevard today.
Many people living outside of the original boundaries of the boil water advisory began experiencing low or no water pressure on Friday night. Crews working to repair the broken water main later discovered that a valve had also broken.
After crews shut of other nearby valves, the area for the boil water advisory was expanded.
Residents in these areas are urged not to drink, cook or clean with tap water until the advisory is lifted. Those with compromised immune systems should also avoid bathing, washing their hands or showering.
S&WB will lift the advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health says the water is safe for use.
Officials hope that repairs to the water main and valve will be complete within the next 24-36 hours.
S&WB is also offering water for residents who are completely without water. There will be a water distribution station in the parking lot of Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. It will be available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.