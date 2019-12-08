Zack: Warmer days ahead before strong front arrives

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The forecast for this weekend could be beautiful but those pesky clouds refuse to break.
Expect a cool but not cold night tonight as lows dip into the upper 40s north of the lake and low 50s south. Going into Sunday it’s all about the cloud forecast again as we will start the day with a deck of clouds that will hopefully give way to some sun as we get into the afternoon. This should warm us up nicely into the upper 60s for highs.
Looking ahead to next week, a strong cold front is set to arrive on Tuesday. Ahead of it we will be near 80 to start the week but then the bottom falls out during the day on Tuesday. This next front will bring us some wet weather as well and most of the rain will fall behind the front. That means expect a chilly rain to develop for the second half of Tuesday possibly continuing into Wednesday as well.
