Ertel, La.-Monroe host Grambling St.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Travon Bunch, Prince Moss and Trevell Cunningham have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Ertel has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 32 over his last five games. He's also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.